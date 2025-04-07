The Hunting Party season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at NBC?

Given that tonight marks the season 1 finale on NBC, what better time is there to discuss the chances of The Hunting Party season 2 happening?

As you would imagine, there are a number of things worth talking about within this piece, but let us begin by noting that nothing has been formally decided at the time of this writing. Yet, at the same time it is well-worth noting that the Melissa Roxburgh series has generated some pretty solid numbers. We do not think it could be considered a runaway hit but at the same time, it has shown there is some potential. With the right marketing, it also feels like something that could be streamed a lot after the fact — the comparisons to Criminal Minds or The Blacklist are pretty obvious.

So when will NBC make a decision on the future of The Hunting Party? Well, the simple answer is sooner rather than later, largely due to the fact that there is no real reason for them to wait on this if they want it to come back. We do tend to think that May is the latest that some more information could start to come out, mostly because that’s when they will need to make decisions on the 2025-26 TV season.

Story-wise, we probably do not have to tell you at this point that there are still some more stories that are out there and worth telling for Bex and these other agents. The producers have noted already that this is a show that could go on for several years. Honestly, we’re more than okay if it stays put for a long time — it allows all the characters a chance to grow and beyond just that, we need shows like this for the week-to-week escapism. Why ever allow this format to die?

