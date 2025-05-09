Elsbeth season 3 spoilers: More Ethan Slater ahead?

Coming out of the big Elsbeth season 2 finale on CBS last night, we understand fully those who have questions about the future. In particular, we especially mean what is going to happen when it comes to possible companions for the title season.

As a lot of people out there now know, Carra Patterson is going to be leaving the series in the role of Kaya. She will not be gone from the world forever, but there will be a shake-up within the police force. Does that mean someone like Ethan Slater, who turned up more around the end of last season? It is possible.

Speaking to TV Insider, here is some of what showrunner Jonathan Tolins had to say about possibly getting more of Slater on board:

Well, I don’t want to shoehorn another character into exactly the same role that Kaya played in Elsbeth’s life. I do think that Elsbeth usually must be working with a uniformed officer because she’s not a detective. She can’t just go to these places without someone. So we’ve started introducing some new characters. We had B as Nikki Reynolds and Ethan Slater as Chandler, and I think we’ll keep introducing some more. We love Ethan. I don’t know if we’d be able to have him as often because he’s very busy. So we’re going to let things develop organically and see who will end up being there more often with Elsbeth. We may end up using our uniformed officers like we use our detectives, where we have a great stable, where you’re excited to see every one of them, but you don’t know which one it’ll be in each episode.

For the time being, we just think a lot of what the writers are going to do here is play around and experiment, mostly because they can. Why rush something when you do not have to?

