Elsbeth season 3 premiere date hopes over at CBS

Following tonight’s big season 2 finale, what more can we say about an Elsbeth season 3 premiere date? There is a lot to anticipate!

First and foremost, let’s just go ahead and rejoice in the fact that there is more of the show coming, and that is not something you have to worry about. Instead, just wonder when you will actually see the series back! CBS has confirmed that it will be on the fall schedule Thursday nights. However, at the same time there is no specific date as of yet. That is something that will likely be revealed over the course of the summer.

Now what will the story for Elsbeth be moving forward? Well, there are a number of different things worthy of some excitement, but the biggest one is simply the series doing whatever it can to try and be loyal to some of its roots. We do not think that there will be an effort to drift far from the pretty crazy mysteries with Carrie Preston’s title character at the center of them. We also tend to think that there will be awesome guest stars, mostly because there is zero reason for that to not be the case.

If there is one thing that we do personally want at this point, it is rather simple: A chance to see more characters from The Good Wife and The Good Fight. We recognize that Elsbeth is doing whatever is possible in order to ensure that it is its own show, but it has also had a chance to do that for a couple of seasons! Why not throw a bone to longtime fans at this point? We do not certainly think that it would hurt people watching this show and this show only.

