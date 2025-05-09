9-1-1 season 8 episode 18 (finale) spoilers: Info on ‘Seismic Shifts’

If you have not heard as of yet, 9-1-1 season 8 episode 18 is airing on ABC next week — what more can we say about it now?

Well, if you saw the promo last night for what lies ahead, we imagine that the building collapse is going to be front and center. Athena is going to be going through all sorts of emotions here, mostly because she could lose someone else she knows shortly after losing Bobby. Even if the character is not being talked about publicly, we still think that he is on the character’s mind. Not only that, but it will most likely remain that way heading into season 9 and potentially beyond.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get further TV reactions and reviews!

For the time being, let’s just say what we do know about 9-1-1 season 8 episode 18. The title for what lies ahead here is “Seismic Shifts,” and the synopsis below comes courtesy of TVLine:

The 118, still reeling from their recent loss, is dispatched to a mass casualty event after a high-rise apartment building collapses; Athena and Chimney have to work together to save a familiar face.

Is there a chance that there is going to be a cliffhanger?

We have discussed the possibility of this before and at this point, you have to still consider the possibility of it. We do wonder if there is a certain fear that comes with tormenting the fan base too much after the death of Bobby, but at the same time, big cliffhangers and shocking stories have always been a huge part of the DNA here. At this point, it is hard to imagine them doing a lot to drift far from this.

Related – Is there a chance that Eddie will not be on 9-1-1 heading into season 9?

What do you most want to see at this point heading into 9-1-1 season 8 episode 18?

Are you expecting a shock ending? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are a lot of other updates coming up soon.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







