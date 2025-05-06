Is Ryan Guzman leaving 9-1-1, Eddie Diaz after season 8 finale?

Following the upcoming 9-1-1 season 8 finale, are we seeing the end of the road for Ryan Guzman as Eddie Diaz? Or, is this a situation where the series just wants you to think that is the case?

Well, for the time being, let’s just start off by saying that Guzman himself is adding a lot of fuel to the metaphorical fire to some of his recent actions. Over on his Instagram Stories, he has shared some footage that leads you to think that he has shot some of his final scenes on the lot. Of course, add to this what we have seen on the show as of late with the character being in Texas alongside Christopher. Everyone involved wants you to be worried, at least for the time being.

So what is really the case here? Well, Deadline claims per sources that Guzman is not leaving the show, but we will have to wait and see what actually happens. The most important thing to note here is that 9-1-1 has already lost one hugely important cast member this season in Peter Krause (Bobby), and it would be pretty devastating to pluck someone else out of the equation. We just honestly want to see more of the ensemble around for as long as humanly possible!

Now, there is no official premiere date for 9-1-1 season 9 as of yet, but our personal hope is that we are going to end up seeing it have at some point in the fall. ABC is going to be releasing their official schedule at some point over the next several weeks.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

