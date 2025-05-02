9-1-1 season 8 episode 17: ‘Don’t Drink the Water’ details

As some of you out there are more than likely aware, 9-1-1 season 8 episode 17 next week is the last before the finale. Just how insane is this story going to be?

Well, for starters, let’s just remind you that everyone in the 118 is going to be doing whatever they can to mourn and remember the loss of Bobby Nash. While we have seen the funeral at this point, that does not mean that everyone just immediately moves forward. What transpired regarding the character is going to stick with everyone in a myriad of ways and that is not something you just gloss over.

Yet, we know that 9-1-1 is one of those stories where there are emergencies that happen at almost every turn, and they don’t stop just because Bobby is dead. The full season 8 episode 17 synopsis below does its part to set the stage, and remind you of what some of the crises are going to look like:

Following an earthquake, the 118 races to the scene of several unusual fires and must figure out their cause before anyone else is hurt. Meanwhile, as everyone settles into their new normal, they try to move forward and plan for the future.

If you saw the promo for what lies ahead last night, then you know that one of the real tasks ahead for the entire group is going to be working to ensure that a new Captain is eventually named. Is it going to be Hen, Buck, someone new, or someone else entirely? We’ll have to wait and see, and there is a chance that the season could even end with a cliffhanger all about that.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

