9-1-1 season 8 episode 17 spoilers: The last before finale

As we move into 9-1-1 season 8 episode 17 on ABC next week, we certainly know that the story is going to remain emotional. How can we not, given that Bobby’s death still hangs over almost everything in the story? We saw the character’s funeral but at the same time, it is hard to imagine that this story is over.

We should note that at the time of this writing, there is no official synopsis for episode 17 — the network rarely does that with this show, and that goes back even before Bobby’s death. The difference now is, of course, the weight over everything. There are only two more episodes left this season, and we do tend to think that both will be hugely dramatic. How can they not be?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get additional TV reactions and reviews!

So what did the promo tonight give away? Well, for starters, there is an enormous debate as to who the next Captain is going to be. It seems like Athena is advising Hen to move forward and try to rise to that position in the firehouse; yet, she is not even sure that this is something that she wants. She is certainly someone with enough experience to take it on, but that does not necessarily mean that she is going to be the only one who is up for the job.

Now, let’s take a moment to look at things here from a danger point of view. 9-1-1 is never going to change that much from the show it’s been over the years, and the first responders are going to be left to deal with a water crisis involving methane that could actually cause fires in some surprising places.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on 9-1-1 season 8, including the further aftermath of Bobby’s death

What are you the most excited to see heading into 9-1-1 season 8 episode 17 when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back here for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







