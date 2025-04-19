9-1-1 season 8: Angela Bassett on Bobby Nash’s death

Over the past couple of days, we have shared a number of reactions to the shocking death of Bobby Nash over on 9-1-1. For the sake of this piece, why not turn things over here to Angela Bassett?

After all, there are few people as important to Bobby’s story than the actress who plays Athena. Their relationship is front and center on the show, and that is without even mentioning the fact that Bassett is also an executive producer. Yet, here is what is very much the craziest thing about all of this — even though Bassett may be involved in this show behind the scenes, that does not mean that she is actually involved in the creative. She did not know that Bobby was going to die far in advance.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Bassett went into how Peter Krause was still the first one to know of the character’s fate:

[9-1-1 co-creator] Tim [Minear] did pull Peter first and let him know … He gave me a call and was like, ‘OK, Angela, this is a big change in the season. We gotta do something really dramatic — and someone’s going to die.’ And then there’s a pause, of course. And I said, ‘Is it … Athena? Is it me?!’

… I think finally, after about three or four names, I was like, ‘What?!’ — because it was inconceivable to me that it was Bobby … “It was incredulous to me that it was Bobby, so it was just very surprising. Sometimes, you’re just struck dumb — and that’s one of those moments because their bond has been so wonderful and so strong these past four or five years. I didn’t see that coming. None of us saw that coming.

Of course, the show will go on with this series, and we do also tend to imagine that in some way, we are going to have a chance to see Bassett deliver some incredible performances. Grief could be paramount to the rest of season 8; there is at least a chance that come season 9, she could start to move forward.

What do you think is next for Athena in the 9-1-1 world?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

