9-1-1 season 8 episode 16 promo: Bobby Nash’s funeral

In just under two weeks, 9-1-1 season 8 episode 16 is going to arrive on ABC, and we are still not ready for what lies ahead.

Are we surprised that the series killed off Bobby? Hardly. There have been leaks out there for a while suggesting that someone could die this season and based on everything we’ve come to know about this character, he is 100% the sort of person who would sacrifice himself for the greater good — including to make sure that Chimney was there to be a father. Someone had to be killed among the main cast at some point; this is a part of the fabric of the show. People do die and you have to just be prepared for that, even if it is hard.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get additional reactions and reviews!

Here is where things do get a bit harder: Saying goodbye is never easy. That is even more the case when you are talking about one of the most important people in the entire 9-1-1 ensemble. Peter Krause was a leader behind the scenes, and of course Bobby was the leader of the 118.

If you head over to this link, you can see the preview that features the elaborate, emotional funeral for Bobby, one that will feature the greater LAFD doing their best to tribute him. Meanwhile, everyone is going to do their best to try and move forward, but that does not mean that it is going to be easy. In particular, we tend to think that Chimney is going to have the hardest time here of anyone, largely due to his awareness that he is only alive because Bobby was willing to die. How do you wrestle with that sense of survivor’s guilt long-term?

Related – See what Peter Krause had to say about his exit from 9-1-1

What are you most excited to see moving into 9-1-1 season 8 episode 16 when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







