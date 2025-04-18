9-1-1 star Peter Krause on leaving the show, Bobby’s death

We more than understand if anyone out there is still reeling from the events of 9-1-1 season 8 episode 15 on ABC tonight. How can you not be?

After all, the last thing that we expected entering tonight was the death of Bobby Nash on the show. He was a beloved member of the 118 and in a lot of ways, Peter Krause was a captain on the set. He and Angela Bassett both brought such weight and gravitas to the story and yet, Bassett must now go it alone as Athena. There are a lot of emotional stories ahead and we have to brace for those.

Now, we’ve reported already that it was a creative decision to kill off Bobby at this point, meaning that Krause had no interest in departing the show at this time. Yet, the actor has released a letter via Deadline regarding his exit from the show, and it is every bit as emotional as you would imagine. Read below, and have your hankies ready — you may need them.

I would like to thank Dana Walden, Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear for entrusting me with such a complex character over these nine years. It has been my honor to portray Captain Bobby Nash.

In October 2017, through him, we began tackling topics such as grief, guilt, anger and addiction while exploring his relationship with a higher power, forgiveness and grace. On his path of healing, we watched him join and embrace both his new family at the firehouse and his new family with Athena Grant where he found love and acceptance. We also had plenty of fun along the way. It was a joy.

Humbled by working in step with our technical advisor, Chief Mike Bowman, and real firefighters, I wish to thank you all for helping me bring a sense of dignity and realism to the character in our larger-than-life emergency landscape. Your kind and complimentary words have meant the world to me.

I’ve heard that many fans are upset by this loss and they have a right to be. It is a loss. That said, it was more than a bold creative choice on a bold show. Bobby Nash was written in sacrifice and he was built for this. First responders risk their lives on the job so that others can see another day. His story arc honors them. We at 9-1-1 salute all the incredible men and women who do these dangerous jobs and strive to keep us safe.

Our show is incredibly difficult to make at times with long hours, challenging stunts and elaborate disasters. We couldn’t do it without each other. I wish to thank everyone in every department and all those at ABC, 20th Television and Fox. We are a sprawling team.

I will miss all my 9-1-1 family. Our incredible crew whose professional excellence is second to none. All the writers who keep pulling rabbits out of hats. All the directors tasked with the same. All the incredible guest cast over the years as well as Jennifer Love Hewitt and the cast in the call center.

I will miss my partner, Angela Bassett. Her strength and her sweetness, and us holding hands. We parted ways too soon. Much love.

Tim Minear and Brad Buecker, you’ve been my pillars and are two of the best in the business. I will miss you both.

Finally, I will miss my beloved and unruly children of the 118. Aisha Hinds, Kenneth Choi, Oliver Stark, Ryan Guzman and Anirudh Pisharody: this is a tough goodbye. Stay unruly, but be professional and get the job done. Misfit heroes need each other. That’s how we do it at our firehouse. Pass it along to the next new guy.

This has been one wild adventure. I thank you all, with all my heart.

Why kill off Bobby at this point?

Well, this is a really difficult job, being a firefighter. You are going to lose people. If Bobby was going to die, this was exactly how it would happen.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

