Why did Peter Krause leave 9-1-1, Bobby in season 8 episode 15?

Why did Peter Krause leave 9-1-1? Well, at this point it already feels fair to wonder. Bobby Nash was killed at the end of season 8 episode 15.

Now, we recognize that when actors do depart long-running shows, it can lead to a ton of different questions all about why it happened. In this case, was it Peter’s decision to leave the show? You could easily argue that after decades of long-running shows from Six Feet Under to Parenthood to now this, he was ready to move on. Yet, that was not the case.

In a new interview with TVLine, executive producer Tim Minear indicated that it was a creative choice to kill off Bobby, but that Krause understood why it needed to happen:

… He was really professional about it and completely understood, creatively, why I wanted to do it. None of us wanted to do it, because if I kill off Bobby then Peter Krause is going to be a casualty of that choice. That was the hardest part about it, to be honest. I didn’t want to not keep working with Peter.

But I think we both understood that, for the health of the show and in order to give all of the characters more story, something like this needed to happen. That’s really why I decided to do it. When I was breaking the two-part lab episode, I thought there should be a death there. As we were breaking it, I realized how epic that death could be [for Bobby], and it just seemed like, if I was ever going to do this, now’s the time. I’m not going to have a better scenario in which to give Bobby a moment of ultimate sacrifice, which is the logical culmination of his arc from the beginning of the series.

Minear also bemoaned the fact that the character’s potential death was leaked in advance on social media, but that it was hard to keep things under wraps given where they were shooting and also the time of day.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

