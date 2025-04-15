9-1-1: Nashville lands Grey’s Anatomy alum Jessica Capshaw

The upcoming 9-1-1: Nashville spin-off as added yet another big name to the cast, and this is someone ABC fans are well familiar with.

According to a new report coming in right now from Deadline, former Grey’s Anatomy series regular Jessica Capshaw is going to be a major part of the spin-off show, playing the wife of Chris O’Donnell’s character (Captain Don Sharpe) and also the mother of Ryan, a character yet to be cast.

Now, we know that Captain Sharpe is “a rugged fire captain and rodeo rider who runs Nashville’s busiest firehouse with his beloved son. Don’s a devoted husband and family man, but he has his secrets.” There is not a whole lot more stated about Capshaw’s role or anything else, but we do think that this is going to change over time.

So is there anything more that we stand to learn from the future of this franchise? You can argue that if that is so, it will be something that we learn a little bit more about over the course of the next several weeks. Our hope here is that the series is going to have its place announced in the 2025-26 schedule next month. It feels like on paper, there is a chance that we are going to get some sort of crossover between it and the flagship show; of course, making that happen is still easier said than done, especially since there are a lot of different variables that you do need to consider. Take, for example, finding a way to realistically pair up the two shows where first responders would need to go from one part of the country to the other.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

