9-1-1: Nashville spoilers: Chris O’Donnell set for major role

Over the next few weeks we anticipate quite a bit of news about the 9-1-1: Nashville spin-off show at ABC — for now, why not start with one of the leads?

According to a report coming in right now from Deadline, Chris O’Donnell is officially going to be joining the new series in the role of Captain Don Sharpe. He is described as “a rugged fire captain and rodeo rider who runs Nashville’s busiest firehouse with his beloved son. Don’s a devoted husband and family man but he has his secrets.”

Just from reading this alone, it is clear that producers do really love the whole father – son dynamic that we had with Lone Star, and they are also hoping to adopt some of the same style and feel that we had previously with another show in Yellowstone. O’Donnell of course is well-known for spending almost a decade and a half on NCIS: Los Angeles as G. Callen, and this would mark his first series-regular role since it ended. We can understand the interest in casting him given his history, and we tend to think that some other familiar faces will be added all around him.

In general, the plan for the Nashville show seems to be bringing it on board during the 2025-26 season, though it remains to be seen if it would air at the same time as the flagship. There is a case to be made, after all, that you have one of the shows to air while the other is on hiatus, and ABC does currently have a Thursday-night lineup set. We should have a better chance to learn more about this when we get around to May sweeps.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

