9-1-1 season 8 episode 11 spoilers: How is Buck coping?

What is going to be coming up on 9-1-1 season 8 episode 11? If you saw the preview last night, you have a good sense of it already!

After all, one of the big selling points for this particular story is getting a chance to see Bobby alongside his estranged mother who works at a mega-church. We have not had a chance to see much of this backstory play out over time and as it turns out, there is a really good reason for it. We anticipate that this is one of those stories that is going to be messy and complicated … but there could also be a lot of really great stuff coming up beyond this, especially with Buck! Remember that he is still dealing with the recent departure of Eddie, and we do tend to think that it could take some time to really shake that off.

Below, you can check out the full 9-1-1 season 8 episode 11 synopsis with some more insight on what lies ahead:

The 118 responds to a call at a mega-church, where Bobby runs into his estranged mother. Meanwhile, Buck is looking to expand his social circle now that Eddie has left.

For the time being, it remains to be seen if Eddie is ever coming back — while Buck is likely confident that he will remain in his life to some degree, this is still something that may be hard for him to digest. He just can’t anticipate that he is going to be able to replace having Eddie around easily, as this is going to be one of those things that may take a lot of time.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

