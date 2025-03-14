9-1-1 season 8 episode 11 spoilers: Enter Bobby’s mother?

Following what you saw tonight on ABC, it makes all the sense in the world to see 9-1-1 season 8 episode 11 sooner rather than later.

Now, the good news first and foremost here is that Maddie is alive following that near-death experience that she had in episode 10, though we imagine it could take a little while for her to get back to her old self. (Now that we’ve said that, can we get Jennifer Love Hewitt’s character out of the line of fire for a little while?)

So as we move forward here, what sort of stories can you expect to see? Of course we think that there is a lot of story to come for Buck in the aftermath of everything that happened with Eddie. His departure for Texas does seem to be a real thing for now, and that is going to be a hard thing for him to digest for a while. The two were so close for so long!

Unfortunately, we can’t sit here and say that Eddie is a major part of the preview for what lies ahead. Instead, we are going to be seeing a huge story when it comes to Bobby’s mother, someone who seems to be a sort of prominent religious leader. It’s not someone who Bobby is altogether proud of, and let’s just way that there is a reason why he has not ever mentioned to Athena that she is alive and out there.

There are no other details out there yet when it comes to what lies ahead, but what more do you really need? It does feel like seeing Bobby’s past is going to be worth the price of admission alone. Even if this is just a one-episode arc (and that remains to be seen), it should still be worthwhile.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

