Call the Midwife renewed for season 16 alongside prequel, film

We understand that there is a lot of good stuff coming within the world of Call the Midwife, whether that means a feature film or even an upcoming prequel. All of that is exciting (also, remember that season 15 is being filmed) — but does that mean that the show in its original form is over?

Well, not necessarily. Amidst all of the various bits and pieces of info that is out there, it was quietly mentioned that there is going to be a season 16 coming. The timeline for that, however, remains to be seen — and you could be waiting for a while to see it.

In a statement regarding all of the big reveals recently, here is what show executive producer Dame Pippa Harris had to say:

“We have all been delighted by the way audiences have continued to embrace Heidi’s imaginative and moving stories from Nonnatus House. In an increasingly competitive viewing environment not only have our loyal fans stayed with us for 14 years, but they’ve been joined by a new, younger generation who have also fallen in love with our characters and the challenges they face. Emboldened by this warmth and enthusiasm, now feels like the right time to expand our world and take our nuns and midwives onto the big screen with our movie, and back in time with the prequel!”

Meanwhile, BBC Drama director Lindsay Salt had the following to say:

“Call the Midwife has been a jewel in the BBC’s crown for well over a decade, and this feels like the perfect time to further expand on the glorious, perfectly realised world that Heidi, Pippa, Annie and the team have created for the show’s millions of passionate and dedicated viewers. Whether you’ve been watching from the very start or joined us for one of the more recent series, this is an incredibly exciting time to be a Call the Midwife fan.”

What does the immediate future look like for the show?

Well, you will have a Christmas Special later this year! After that, season 15 proper is coming most likely in early 2026.

What do you think about Call the Midwife being renewed for a season 16 amidst the other announcements?

