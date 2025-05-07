Call the Midwife prequel series coming soon to BBC One

For those wondering more and more about the future of Call the Midwife at BBC One, let’s just say it is different than expected.

So, what can we say here first and foremost? Well, let’s keep it rather simple in noting that we are going to be seeing a prequel series coming at some point down the road! A recent press release notes that it will be “made for the BBC in 2026,” and we translate this to mean that this is when it will film. As for when it airs, that is somewhat of a mystery; yet, it is going to be set during World War II.

In a statement, here is what writer Heidi Thomas had to say about the new version of the series:

The opening of new doors at Nonnatus House feels profoundly emotional, and yet just right. I have never run out of stories for our midwives, and I never will. But having wept, laughed, and raged my way from 1957 to 1971, I found myself yearning to delve into the deeper past. The Blitz years in the East End were extraordinary – filled with loss, togetherness, courage and joy. The bombs fell, the babies kept on coming, and the Sisters kept on going. There will be so much in the prequel for our wonderful, loyal fans, including the appearance of some familiar (if much younger!) faces.

Does this mean that stories are ending for the core cast in the 1970’s? Hardly, and there is going to be more to share on that in due time. For the time being, the hopeful thing here is that the Call the Midwife brand is not going anywhere! Hopefully, PBS will continue forward with the prequel stateside, and we tend to think they should given the series’ success here.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

