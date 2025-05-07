Call the Midwife 2025 Christmas Special to have Hong Kong setting

Later this year you are going to have a chance to see a new Call the Midwife Christmas Special on BBC One and PBS. With that, why not share some big news?

In a new post on the show’s official Facebook, it has been confirmed that the upcoming event is once again going to be a two-parter, a carryover from a successful run late last year. It is also going have two different settings — the familiar community of Poplar, and then the other side of the world in Hong Kong. This is far from the first time that the period drama has done something like this, and we will have to wait and see exactly what it looks like.

For now, here is what Call the Midwife itself is saying about the special and exactly what it is you can expect to see:

When senior members of the Nonnatus House staff head to Hong Kong on a mercy mission, the younger midwives are left to cope alone. As the Christmas action shifts between the sun-drenched Far East and a snowy East End, Sister Julienne suddenly finds herself excited about the Order’s future. After years of battling change, she decides to embrace it, work with it, and see what love can do…

To go along with this, we should also go ahead and note that there are some details available about the start of season 15 (airing next year), as well:

Spring sees several of the ladies embracing Women’s Lib and burning their bras outside Nonnatus House. As the year unfolds, we see our team handle cases including premature birth, placenta previa, kidney cancer, tuberculosis and slavery…

In other words, there are going to be plenty of opportunities to get emotional and/or heartbroken…

Do these Call the Midwife season 15 details make you more eager about the future?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

