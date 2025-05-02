Call the Midwife season 15 filming begins!

We do recognize that we are still several months removed from seeing Call the Midwife season 15 arrive over at BBC One or PBS. However, there is still some great news that we are able to share today: Filming has officially kicked off!

In a new post on Facebook, the official account for the series made it clear that everyone is back at work — and also doing the rather hilarious thing of filming a Christmas Special right in the middle of spring. The cast and crew will then transition over to the season proper, which we expect will still consist of eight episodes as it has for so many years.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get even more TV reactions and reviews!

If you want to learn more, check out some further commentary from the series below:

It’s official – our team are back in Poplar!! We are delighted to announce the commencement of filming for our fifteenth series of Call the Midwife – and this year our traditional first-scene clapperboard shot is something a bit special, with a fine group of cast members present for the start of Christmas Special recording!

Oh, and of course, filming Christmas means….another heatwave in the UK!! Once more, our long-suffering team are laying down snow whilst wearing sunglasses … And our cast can look sweaty-chic in those five layers of winter clothing….

The mood is FANTASTIC on set, however, as our team are about to film an INCREDIBLE new Christmas story! There is just so much to tell about this year’s festive drama… but all we can say right now is that there are distant troubles, wild celebrations, new beginnings, sad reunions… and a few sore heads!

Of course, we do imagine that there are parts of the series that will look and feel different this coming season, but that is almost always the case! Why anticipate any change now?

As for when the show will return…

For now, all we can say is to anticipate a premiere in January on BBC One and then in the spring of 2026 on PBS — it is currently airing season 14 stateside.

Related – Read more about the big exit at the end of Call the Midwife season 14

What do you most want to see moving into Call the Midwife season 15 when it arrives?

Have any bold predictions? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do, come back to get some further updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







