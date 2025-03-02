Is Megan Cusack leaving Call the Midwife, Nancy after finale?

Heading into the Call the Midwife season 14 finale this weekend on BBC One, we knew there was a chance Nancy could leave. Now, at this point it is more or less confirmed.

With that being said, there are some fans out there who actually know this was coming in advance! After all, Megan Cusack said in the days leading up to the show that she would be saying goodbye.

In a statement per the Radio Times, here is what the actress had to say as to the reason behind her exit:

“Sometimes, you’ve got to step out of your comfort zone to grow … I’ve learnt so much, but I’m at the start of my career and I need to take a leap of faith.

“It’s bittersweet, really. I’ve made lifelong friendships there and I get to take those with me.

“But when I think about not rocking up to set and seeing Tim, who’s part of the grips team, with his guitar hanging out of his van and serenading people at half six in the morning… It really has been like a family.”

Now, the good news is that Nancy was not killed off in the finale and by virtue of that, there is still always a chance that she comes back. Megan is far from the first performer to leave Call the Midwife over the years — as a matter of fact, it has become more or less a trend! While there are a handful of performers who have been around for over a decade, there have also been plenty who have stuck around for only a handful of seasons.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

