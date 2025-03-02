Call the Midwife season 15 premiere date hopes at BBC One

With today marking the Call the Midwife season 14 finale on BBC One, what better time is there to discuss season 15? There is absolutely more of the period drama coming, but a question remains as to when you will have a chance to see it.

As is often the case here, let’s just start by saying that if there is one show out there we can say is fairly predictable, it is this one. That’s actually one of its charms! The fifteenth season is going to almost certainly kick off with a Christmas Special, and hopefully, some more news will be made clear on that in the months to come.

Following the Christmas Special, Call the Midwife season 15 will most likely premiere moving into January 2026 on BBC One, though you will most likely have to wait a while longer to see it arrive on PBS. The Christmas Specials typically air the same day, but the seasons tend to start around March or April in the United States. (Season 14 has yet to air stateside, for those who are not currently aware.)

Is season 15 going to be the final one?

For the time being, nothing has been confirmed as of yet. At the same time, though, we do tend to think that this show will go on as long as the cast and crew want — it continues to be a ratings success, after all! The big concern at this point has to just be that historically, the series is moving more and more into an era where traditional midwives are less and less prevalent — while we have seen a lot of small and subtle changes within this world over time, at the same time there could be something more drastic down the line.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

