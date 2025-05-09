Suits LA canceled at NBC; no season 2 coming

After just one season at NBC, is it already case closed for Suits LA? It certainly appears that way.

According to a report from Deadline, the offshoot fronted by former Arrow and Heels star Stephen Amell is coming to a close. The network can at least walk away from this saying that they tried, as there was a ton of promotion around the spin-off, repeats got a special Thursday airing at one point, and original stars including Gabriel Macht and Rick Hoffman were brought back in guest appearances.

So why didn’t the ratings ever turn out to be good enough? There are a few answers that are worth noting at this point. First and foremost, you have to start here by noting that the original show aired on cable at USA, and it may have been a mistake to ever think that a spin-off would draw a big enough audience on broadcast TV. NBC clearly bought in based on the streaming success of the original on Netflix, but it came with two asterisks. First and foremost, Suits blew up during the later stages of the pandemic, a time when a lot of viewers were stuck at home. Also, there was a lot of natural curiosity that came from having Meghan Markle in the cast. The new show did not have any full-time cast members from the original, and we do think that a revival of that show would have fared at least slightly better.

Also, we should note that Sunday nights after football have been a graveyard for NBC for a really long time. There are not a lot of shows that have survived there longer than a year or two.

