Suits LA season 1 episode 12 spoilers: The last before finale

Next week on NBC, you will be seeing the arrival of Suits LA season 1 episode 12. What can you expect to see here?

Well, first and foremost, let’s begin here by saying that “Angry Sylvester” is the penultimate one of the season. Whatever happens here is almost certainly going to carry over to the finale, so you have to be prepared for that. Also, be prepared for there to be at least some sort of cliffhanger at the end of it. The show has not been renewed for a season 2 as of yet and of course, we hope that news is coming before too long.

Want to know more about the story? Below, you can see the full Suits LA season 1 episode 12 synopsis with other insight on what lies ahead:

Erica and Ted disagree when she tries to sign a high-profile client against his wishes; Stuart meets an unexpected adversary at anger management; Rick works to secure Dylan Pryor’s dream role; Leah questions her future at Black & Associates.

Ultimately, we do think that by the time we get to the finale, there are some jobs that could be on the line and who knows? A surprise or two could be in order. This makes us think that Leah could be leaving the firm. However, because this is happening in episode 12 as opposed to the finale, we do think that there will be a chance to get to the other side.

In the end, let’s just go ahead and hope that we at least get some juicy drama — of course, the sort of thing that this franchise has become known for ever since the beginning.

What do you most want to see moving into Suits LA season 1 episode 12?

How do you think that we’re going to see it carry into the finale? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! There are more updates coming up here soon.

