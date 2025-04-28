Suits LA season 2: Where is it? The latest on renewal

While you watch tonight’s Suits LA on NBC, of course it makes sense to keep thinking about a season 2 renewal. Why wouldn’t you? This is a show that brought a lot to the table and beyond just that, we also think that another chapter could expand upon Ted’s story further. Also, maybe there is a chance for more characters from the original show?

Well, at this point, let’s just start off by noting that we are in the home stretch of the story and before the next couple of weeks are over, we should have a decision.

So what is NBC going to be weighing when it comes to a renewal right now? First and foremost you have the live ratings, which we do think are a little disappointing given the runaway success of the original over the past few years. Yet, you have to remember that the OG Suits blew up on streaming, and that may also be the case here. It is why we tend to think of this show as more of a long-term play and something that could help to get Peacock some subscribers.

Because of all this, we really do think that there is a major question you have to wonder at this point — why wasn’t the spin-off a Peacock exclusive in the first place? We honestly think it would do better there, especially with few restrictions on the content.

As for where things stand now

Suits LA is very much on the bubble and realistically, it could go either way. NBC has a number of shows on the bubble including Grosse Point Garden Society, Brilliant Minds, The Hunting Party, The Irrational and then Found. Only so many of these series will be coming back; it is better to be prepared.

Do you think we are going to learn more about Suits LA season 2 in the near future?

