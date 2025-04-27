Suits LA season 1 episode 11 spoilers: Client Patton Oswalt…

Next week on NBC you are going to be seeing Suits LA season 1 episode 11 — so what exactly can we say about it now?

Well, the first order of business is that “Tearin’ Up My Heart” is going to be one of those stories that delivers just about everything you would want from this show. When it comes to backstory, you are going to get some of that and then some as Ted and Eddie head out to the West Coast. Meanwhile, in the present, you are going to see even more star power come into the picture courtesy of one of Ted’s clients in Patton Oswalt.

Below, you can see the full Suits LA season 1 episode 11 synopsis with a few more details all about what is coming up next:

Ted must deliver on a request from client Patton Oswalt; Amanda goes to Erica for help defending a star accused of attacking her dad; Stuart’s accident causes him to a spiral; in the past, Ted and Eddie go to Los Angeles for Stuart’s bachelor party.

Now, this is where we should really note that there is really not all that much stuff left for this season — only three more episodes remain! You have to hope that the producers have found a way to get all sorts of good stuff prepared here, especially since there is also no guarantee that a season 2 is going to happen. NBC has done what they can to promote it, whether it be airing repeats on other nights or even pushing in part for the Harvey Specter arc to happen. The big problem that Suits LA faces at this point is honestly rather simple: It is not Suits.

