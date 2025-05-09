Doctor Odyssey season 2 talks ongoing, no decision yet at ABC

At some point over the next several days, we tend to think something will be decided when it comes to a Doctor Odyssey season 2. However, at the time of this writing, nothing has still be confirmed.

According to a report coming in now from TVLine, there are some talks ongoing when it comes to potentially bringing the cruise-ship drama back for another chapter at ABC. However, it does feel like things could go either way. The ratings are not spectacular and beyond just that, the network already has a 9-1-1 spin-off coming (set in Nashville) that they could easily plug into its timeslot moving forward.

Now, are there still some good reasons for Doctor Odyssey to come back? Well, for starters, the series is fairly escapist and unique. Also, Ryan Murphy is a prolific producer and we tend to think that his name holds a great deal of cloud. The same goes here for star Joshua Jackson. Maybe you make a case that a season 2 could air during January – March, a time where the typical Thursday lineup is off the air. Or, could it end up airing at some point network or streaming service?

The thing that may make things a little bit more difficult at this point is rather simple — after all, there might be a cliffhanger at the end of the season! We do tend to think that is the sort of show this is, as there is a good chance that it would set the stage for a season 2 — one that may or may not happen at this point. We have to go into the next several days ultimately being prepared for just about anything.

