Doctor Odyssey season 1 episode 18 (finale): End of the series?

As we do prepare to see Doctor Odyssey season 1 episode 18 on ABC next week, it does feel like there is a lot to prepare for. Where do we start? Well, it feels right to note that we may be at the end of the series — at least depending on what the network does. The show’s fate has not been decided!

Is there a chance that we are going to hear about another season soon? Well, there is a good chance of that, but there’s no guarantee of good news. The powers-that-be do have a great relationship with executive producer Ryan Murphy, but they also still have limited real estate. That does put the show in jeopardy and if you want to see more, be sure to keep on watching!

Now, we should note that Doctor Odyssey season 1 episode 18 is going to directly pick up where this story this week leaves off. The title here is “The Wave, Part 2,” and the synopsis sets the table here for what you will see:

When Max’s transmission goes silent, he and Barry seek refuge in an abandoned church while Tristan takes charge of The Odyssey. With time running out, Avery leads a high-stakes rescue mission to find Max.

Is there a chance that you are going to see a big-time cliffhanger at the end here?

Let’s just say that the simple answer here is yes, mostly because this is what Murphy shows tend to the vast majority of the time! We do think that you are going to be left wanting more and of course, we welcome that! There are few other shows out there that bring what this one does to the table, and that’s something that we are cognizant of when it comes to the drama, the romance, and of course the escapism.

