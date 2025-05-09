Power Book III: Raising Kanan: Lamar Jackson on E-Tone

There were a lot of big moments that we had a chance to see over the course of Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 4 episode 9. One of the more surprising ones, of course, was seeing NFL star Lamar Jackson make his acting debut as E-Tone.

At the end of the day, we know that the part is rather small in the grander scheme of things. Yet, at the same time, did you really think that we were going to be seeing anything different here? We are talking here about someone who clearly has another job, but just seeing him here was exciting — and the gig really kicked off courtesy of the quarterback talking about the show years ago.

Speaking to People Magazine, here is some of what Jackson had to say about landing the part:

“I’m just starting to love it, fall in love with it, and I think it was about, I want to say two years ago, I tweeted about it, and then it got back to [showrunner] Sascha [Penn] … And once it got back to Sascha, he was with it. I’m like, man, don’t be hyping me up and telling me I’ll be in it and I’m not in it. And he reached out and that was all she wrote.”

Ultimately, we know that sometimes guest stars can be stunt casting and distract from what you are actually seeing on-screen. However, at the same time here this gig worked just because Lamar was so game to be a part of this world. Also, it came about in a big episode that answered some questions and set the stage for what could be a really explosive finale.

What did you think about Lamar Jackson’s acting debut on Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 4?

