Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 4 episode 10: Breeze here?

Next week on Starz, you are going to be seeing the Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 4 finale … and the story will be getting crazy. How much so? Well, let’s just say that the preview that aired after last night’s episode may do a lot to raise questions about the future.

Take, for starters, whether or not we are going to see Breeze finally turn up! We know that this almost-mythical character has been one of the most frequently-discussed people within the franchise, mostly due to them being such a foundational figure in the origin story of Kanan, Ghost, and Tommy collectively. We are sure that at some point, they are going to show up, but are we at that point yet?

Below, you can see the full Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 4 episode 10 (“Gimme the Weight”) synopsis with other insight as to what is ahead:

A devastated Kanan furiously searches for answers and revenge. Raq attempts to stave off the collapse of her business as she and Lou prepare for a possible war with Unique.

Now we tend to think that the finale promo gives you a suggestion that Breeze may be coming, but we also don’t want to take that as a guarantee. After all, there are some who think we’ve already met him, though he goes by another name in Unique. Personally, we’re a bit divided given that once upon a time, Unique was seemingly meant to die and it was changed. That means that there would have always been a separate plan for the Breeze character — unless, of course, a lot of things have changed over time. In the Power universe, we imagine that anything can happen.

