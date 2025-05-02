Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 4 episode 9: Lamar Jackson

We knew that Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 4 episode 9 was going to be intense and action-packed, and that’s before we get into guest stars!

So, without further ado, let’s just go ahead and share right good news — you are going to be seeing NFL quarterback Lamar Jackson make an appearance coming up. If you saw the promo overnight for this episode, then you know already that he is going to be turning up … but do you want to get a better sense of his role?

Well, in a post on his Instagram a few weeks back, Jackson had the following to say about his part:

“I’m so excited for fans to see me in this new role and thrilled to be a part of “Power Book III: Raising Kanan.” My character, E-Tone is a deadly, dangerous character- you don’t want to get on his bad side!”

Lamar is far from the first football star as of late to try his hands at acting. Remember that Travis Kelce had a major part on Grotesquerie this past year, and we do think that a lot of athletes like to try out gigs like this either for fun or a potential career once their playing days are over. For Jackson, the gig is a little surprising just because he is nowhere near retirement — but we’re excited to see him in this context.

You can head over here to see the full promo, which also raises another big question: Are we going to be seeing Kanan turn entirely on his family? We know that there are a lot of people out there eager to see Unique become Breeze; yet, at the same time, nothing there is confirmed, and we do not want to make any assumptions as of yet.

