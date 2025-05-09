The Way Home season 4 premiere date: A May 2025 update

At some point between now and the end of May, is there a chance that we will get a season 4 premiere date for The Way Home? Well, let’s just put it this way: There are all sorts of reasons to be intrigued.

For starters, just consider the way in which season 3 ended, as it seems as though Elliot’s family history is going to be a huge part of what is ahead. Time travel is going to remain a huge part of the story and that’s just something to prepare for far in advance.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to score additional TV reactions and reviews!

As for a premiere date, unfortunately not too much has changed between now and when we were last able to visit this discussion last month. We do not anticipate The Way Home coming back on the air until we get around to early 2026, and that has been the way with the Chyler Leigh drama from the beginning.

Now that we’ve said that, is there at least a chance that we are going to be hearing something more about the show at all? In all honestly, it is probably a little too early for casting news or anything of the sort. Our general feeling instead is that we are probably going to be learning something further moving into July or August once there’s more discussion about production. A premiere date will likely be revealed this fall. In general, we anticipate that there will be a lot of drama ahead, and we certainly hope that this will not be the final season. Isn’t there room for this to go on here for a rather long time?

Related – Check out even more news regarding The Way Home and what you could be seeing from here on out

What are you most eager to see at this point entering The Way Home season 4?

When are you expecting to see the series actually air? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do, come back — there are a lot of other updates coming soon.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







