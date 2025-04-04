The Way Home season 4 premiere date: An April 2025 update

With us now officially moving into April 2025, is there more good news we can share when it comes to The Way Home season 4?

As you would imagine, there are a handful of different things that we can talk through here … but we really should start with some of the good news: Chyler Leigh and the rest of the cast will be back for another chapter of the story! This was already confirmed by the Hallmark Channel, which is great given the fact that this is one of the most dedicated followings of any TV series that we’ve ever seen.

So is there any chance that we’ll get more news on the future this month? That would be great, but we also need to stay fairly realistic here — we doubt it. We are talking here about a drama that will likely start shooting later this summer and, if we are lucky, we are going to have a chance to see it at some point in early 2026. Given that the past three seasons of The Way Home all premiered in January, why do something different this time around? We just have a hard time imagining that.

As for what the story is going to be moving forward…

Well, let’s just start off with a reminder that the season 3 finale wrapped up with a pretty significant tease regarding Elliot’s family history. While season 3 was a lot about Colton and Kat and Alice’s family, things could be spinning around in another interesting direction.

Now, let’s just cross our fingers that when filming does start up, we are going to be getting some news, whether it be related to casting or the story itself.

What are you the most eager to see moving into The Way Home season 4 when it premieres?

