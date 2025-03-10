The Way Home season 4: Is Colton’s story really done?

As we prepare in order to see The Way Home season 4 on Hallmark Channel, is there more to say when it comes to Colton?

On paper, at this point it feels like you could clearly argue that we have reached a state of closure when it comes to this character. After all, we have answers all about his past, his time-travel, and even what he knew about Kat prior to his death. The closing minutes of the finale instead focused more on Elliot, and it feels like what lies ahead is going to be more of a deep-dive into his own family history.

So does all of this mean that Colton’s story is fully done on The Way Home moving forward? Not necessarily. Speaking to Variety, executive producer Alexandra Clarke indicated that there may still be a little something more coming:

I don’t think you can ever count Colton out. The lore of Colton is the foundation of our show. He is such a fascinating character, and we do definitely reveal a lot between Episodes 9 and 10 about his experience with time travel, and why he made the choices he did. There’s always more to the story with Colton. There are so many questions that I hope people ask about those final moments of the episode with younger Del, and Colton taking Elliot in. What are the implications of that? That’s part of Elliot’s story that certainly our audience hasn’t been aware of. There’s definitely more secrets to unveil.

Beyond just Elliot’s story, there is still something more to be excited about when it comes to season 4. Remember that we now know the truth when it comes to Casey not being Alice’s child, but who are they? Well, there are still questions aplenty all about that, and the show may not rush any of that along.

