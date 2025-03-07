The Way Home season 4 premiere date hopes at Hallmark

With tonight serving as the season 3 finale of The Way Home at Hallmark Channel, what better time to discuss season 4? We feel lucky to know that more is coming and as a result of that, it is something to look forward to.

Now, of course, we do have to go ahead and remind everyone of the harsh reality that in real life, there is no time-travel … meaning that we are going to be stuck waiting a long time here to return to the pond with Kat and the other characters.

On paper, you can argue that The Way Home season 4 will premiere next January, mostly because this is the clear window that Hallmark loves to utilize. Because this is not a show with a ton of special effects, it feels easy to say that they can utilize this once more.

Now if there is a question we do wonder, it is whether or not they are going to schedule the series again on a Friday. If not, they may have to choose between this one and When Calls the Heart as to which will air first in 2026. The Friday scheduling for the Chyler Leigh drama is tied to a last-minute change by Hallmark. Remember that once upon a time, they thought that it was a great move for them to actually make The Way Home a streaming-only show for the first part of the year. Fans rebelled against that and by virtue of that alone, here we are.

What do we want next season?

That is not a hard question to answer — more journeying through time, but also opportunities for Kat, Del, and Alice to all find happiness in the present. At this point, it is easy to say that they deserve it.

