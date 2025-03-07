The Way Home renewed for season 4 at Hallmark Channel!

As we prepare for The Way Home season 3 finale on Hallmark Channel, isn’t it nice to know that there will be a season 4? We tend to think so!

Today, the folks over at the aforementioned channel made it clear that the show is going to be back for another chapter. Not only that, but the plan here is for it to return at some point in 2026! We know that this news will go over really well for everyone out there who has rallied for another season; after all, we would wager that this is one of the most passionate fanbases on all of cable.

In a statement per Deadline, here is what Samantha DiPippo, Senior Vice President, Programming, Hallmark Media had to say about the show coming back:

“Our talented writing staff led by the mother-daughter showrunning team of Heather Conkie and Alexandra Clarke continues to amaze us as they raise the bar each season … Their carefully crafted storytelling filled with family drama, romance and an absorbing mystery has enthralled the show’s passionate fanbase and has made The Way Home appointment television.”

So what more can we say about the future here?

Well, we do tend to think that the season 3 finale is going to bring some sort of big-time twist to the table here, mostly because of the fact that the final episodes almost always do. Luckily, this show is really good at planting seeds that they are going to work actively in order to pay off a little bit later on down the road … and we have a lot of faith in the writers’ ability to deliver big things.

