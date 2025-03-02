The Way Home season 3 episode 10 (finale): Cliffhanger questions

In just a matter of days you are going to be seeing The Way Home season 3 episode 10 arrive on Hallmark Channel. Are you ready for the finale and what it could bring?

Well, from our vantage point, we are already crossing our fingers and thinking that this is an episode that could give us answers on a number of different things. Our general sentiment here is that we are going to get a fuller picture when it comes to Colton, his travels, and all of the emotional connections that he has. Meanwhile, it would also be rather nice to get more information regarding Casey, one of the bigger enigmas that this show has presented in general at this point.

Now if there is a subject that feels worthy at this point of a season 3 finale cliffhanger, it goes all the way back to the start of the season. In particular, we are talking here all about that baby. Who is it? How did they end up there? This feels like one of those question marks that could change almost everything as we move forward. It is certainly a good setup for a possible season 4, and we love the idea that it was planted right from the very start. That is also something that we have seen this show do in the past with some other major reveals.

Now that we’ve said all of this, we really do have to hope for a season 4 renewal, and it would be nice to get that news out there leading into the finale. We know that Hallmark has a lot to figure out here, but we hope that they take the desires of their audience into consideration.

