Doctor Who season 15 episode 5: See a new prequel story now!

This weekend on BBC One and Disney+, you will have a chance to see Doctor Who season 15 episode 5. How can you prepare further?

Well, we know already that “The Story & the Engine” is going to be all about the Doctor paying a visit to Lagos, Nigeria. Just that alone is unique and exciting, and it feels like there is a lot of passion entering this story. As a matter of fact, that is the case to such an extent that we have a new prequel story that better sets the table for what you will see.

Here is how the folks at the official Doctor Who website are describing both the episode and this particular story:

In The Story & the Engine, the Doctor travels to Lagos, Nigeria and meets his friend Omo (Sule Rimi). While the rest of that story is yet to be told, episode writer Inua Ellams has penned an exclusive prequel to the adventure for the Doctor Who website, with artwork by Bunmi Agusto.

Written from the perspective of Omo as a schoolboy, we discover how he and the Doctor met in the midst of a terrible forest fire in Etsako.

If you can head over to the link here, you can read the full story — and hopefully, we are going to have a chance to see a lot more in the way of exciting stuff. The biggest thing about Doctor Who is that it is always going to find a way to entice and further along your imagination. Given that we are at the halfway point of the season already, it is also fair to say that some stories are going to be pushing forward in a big way — especially via whether or not Belinda will find her way home.

