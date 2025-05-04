Doctor Who season 15 episode 5 promo: Along came a spider…

For those who are unaware at the moment, Doctor Who season 15 episode 5 is coming to BBC One next weekend. Are you ready for what is to come?

Before we even talk too much about the promo, let’s just go ahead and pour some more praise on what we have seen so far this season — it has been fantastic. Russell T. Davies has crafted stories that are even better than a largely-solid season 14, and we’ve got a nice mix of serialized fare and story-of-the-week plots.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to score more TV reactions and reviews!

Now, here is what we can say about “The Story and the Engine.” For starters, it is really nice to get a Doctor Who story set in Africa, and that is especially meaningful given that star Ncuti Gatwa was born in Rwanda. Here, the story will primarily be set in Lagos, Nigeria, and could contain a handful of twists that lead to a pretty terrifying foe: A spider! Of course, this is far from your ordinary arachnid…

If you are afraid of spiders, this may not be the story for you; of course, we also tend to think that the promo here is only willing to give away so much, and there is a chance that a handful of other twists are going to be coming up at the same exact time. Just go ahead and be prepared for a few unexpected developments. To think that we are at the halfway point of the season at this point!

Of course, we tend to think that we are most unsettled by the fact that as of this writing, there is no official renewal for a season 16. Of course, it would be exciting in the event good news came out soon, but the concerning headlines about the future are all over the place…

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Doctor Who now, including what more is ahead

What makes you the most excited to see entering Doctor Who season 15 episode 5 when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some other updates coming.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







