Only Murders in the Building season 5 premiere date: July update

Now that we are just a couple of days into July, it feels right to pose a big question regarding Only Murders in the Building season 5 — where is the premiere date announcement? What in the world is Hulu waiting for here?

After all, let’s begin with a rather simple reminder that at this point last year, we already knew when the next season of the Steve Martin – Martin Short – Selena Gomez show was coming back. There was more promo and within that, more excitement. Now, we remain left somewhat in the dust.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for even more ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING discussion!

So if there is anything at all we can say to calm the questions, whether it be in our own mind or elsewhere, it is this: A premiere date reveal is likely imminent. This show has been an annual event since the beginning and that will likely stay the case — the only change that might happen this season is that we have to wait until September to see it. The longer that Hulu waits to reveal something, the more that an August launch is in doubt. They have to choose what makes the most sense for them financially — which, of course, is different from what we want as a viewer.

Now if you have missed out on some of the various season 5 announcements so far, be prepared for some great guest stars including Christoph Waltz and Renee Zellweger. Meanwhile, the murder of beloved doorman Lester should be front and center; yet, don’t be surprised if there are some classic Arconia detours mixed in. Given that the victim this time around is someone iconic to the building, it will be nice to focus back in on that for the first time really since season 2.

Related – See even more news on filming wrapping up for Only Murders in the Building

What are you the most eager to see moving into Only Murders in the Building season 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for all sorts of other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







