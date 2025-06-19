Only Murders in the Building season 5: Selena Gomez’s wrap message

Just a matter of days ago Only Murders in the Building season 5 officially came to a close — and there is a reason to be emotional. After all, we imagine that if you are the cast and crew, there is such a unique experience spending several months of your career working within a bubble from the rest of the world. This is a tight-knit group where the cast gets along really well — and they also occasionally invite new people into the family.

So what did Mabel Mora herself in Selena Gomez have to say about the end of production this time around? In a lot of ways, her tears do the talking for her.

In a new video on Instagram right now, the actress teared up as the crew announced that she was done for the season. She also posted the following message to go along with it:

To my only murders family, the past 5 years you all have seen my best and my worst. I hope you [are] reading this because I deeply appreciate each and every one of you. Words can’t describe how much I love what we’ve all created and we wouldn’t be here without you all! Love you guys. Thank you for another great season.

This is a really sweet message of gratitude to a lot of the people behind the scenes — from camera operators to the hair and makeup team — who work really had to make this show a success. When do they ever get that much acknowledgment?

For those wondering when season 5 will premiere, we are right there with you! Our hope for now, though, is that it does end up surfacing at some point moving into August.

Related – See more discussion on the end of filming for Only Murders in the Building season 5

What are you the most eager to see on Only Murders in the Building season 5?

Do you that we are going to see some new and pretty interesting storylines for Charles, Mabel, and Oliver?

