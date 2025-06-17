Only Murders in the Building season 5: Cast reveal end of filming

We reported not too long ago that filming for Only Murders in the Building season 5 had officially reached the end. Now, we have more video evidence!

If you head over to the link here, you can see a behind-the-scenes look at a number of people associated with the show, from the cast to the crew all celebrating the end of production. First and foremost here, you actually see some newcomers including Logan Lerman, Renee Zellweger, and then Tea Leoni (who briefly turned up at the end of last season). From there, Michael Cyril Creighton turns up for the original trio of Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez.

For those who are not aware, season 5 of the Hulu comedy is going to feature the murder of Lester the doorman front and center, but the case surrounding him could easily end up bringing in a lot of characters from some other parts of New York City. This is a murder mystery that is really going to dive further into the history of the area, and that could be how the case also throws in people like Leoni’s Sofia and then also Nicky, the missing dry-cleaning king of New York who was recently addressed.

While Lerman and Zellweger’s roles have yet to be explicitly addressed at this point, we do tend to think that they are each going to be major parts of the story here in some way. We do like that the show is once again using some big names but at the same time, it feels a bit more story-specific than what we had last season. With it, we did think at times that the producers went a bit too over-the-top with it.

