Only Murders in the Building season 5 premiere date: June update

Is there a chance that we are going to hear more about Only Murders in the Building season 5 between now and the end of June?

At this point, let’s just start things off here by noting that there is a reasonably good chance that some sort of further news will come out. After all, in June 2024 we learned when season 4 was going to come out, so why not work to do that again?

For the time being, we are cautiously optimistic that you are going to be learning more about the show and what lies ahead over the next few weeks, and for a few good reasons. First and foremost, production has been ongoing for a few months now and by virtue of that, there is a lot of footage already in the can. Also, Hulu has stated time and time again that they want this to be an annual show. We anticipate that season 5 is going to be starting off either in late summer or early fall, so let’s just cross our fingers and hope for the best.

So what will the story be for the next season?

Well, if you have not heard that much already, the history of New York is going to emerge as a significant theme. Lester, the beloved doorman at the Arconia, died at the end of last season. Is that linked to what happened to Nicky, the supposed dry-cleaning king who disappeared? It is possibly, and we imagine that Tea Leoni is going to be back for a huge part as Sofia. There are a number of new faces as well, including the likes of Renee Zellweger and Christoph Waltz.

What do you most want to see on Only Murders in the Building season 5 when the show does premiere?

