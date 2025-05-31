Only Murders in the Building season 5: Jane Lynch returning

If you were hoping to see yet another big curtain call moving into Only Murders in the Building season 5, we come bearing good news!

In a new interview with the Los Angeles Times, Jane Lynch confirms that she will be making some sort of flashback appearance over the course of the upcoming episodes, which are currently being shot and we hope to see them air on Hulu late this summer. Given the propensity of this show to bring people back, we can’t say that we’re incredibly shocked that the producers found a way to include Sazz Pataki once more. Given her history with Charles, we always think that she could have some sort of role to play — even from beyond the grave.

Lynch did note in the interview that she’d be more than happy to come back if the opportunity arises down the road and with a series like this, you honestly never know!

In general, we tend to think that one of the biggest challenges that exists with Only Murders in the Building is trying to fit in as many guest stars as the show manages to do year in and year out. There are a ton of newcomers to the series this year and beyond that like Renee Zellweger and Christoph Waltz, and we certainly anticipate more Tea Leoni after her cameo in the finale. Lester the beloved doorman was the victim at the end of last season, and the story moving forward could explore both the history of New York City along with his role in it. We certainly expect a lot of flashbacks featuring that character, as well.

