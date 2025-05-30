Only Murders in the Building season 5: Richard Kind returning?

After making his debut as one of the Westies on this past season of Only Murders in the Building, is Richard Kind making a curtain call?

Well, based on what we have seen so far courtesy of star / executive producer Selena Gomez, it seems there is a good chance that is the case.

In a new post on Instagram, we had a chance to see a number of images that seem to be from the show’s set — including one of Kind. Should you view this as 100% confirmation he is a part of the show? That’s up for debate, but it is hard to imagine that an actor of his caliber would be on set just for the heck of it.

We would imagine that, at this point, the real challenge of getting Richard back as Vince was tied mostly to scheduling above all else. Remember here that the actor has been an active part of Everybody’s Live on Netflix on John Mulaney, and that is in addition to all the work that he has been doing on other projects. He recently had a memorable appearance on Poker Face, as well.

In bringing back Kind to Only Murders in the Building, the producers would be doing a great job to honor at least some of what we’ve had a chance to see before. We do think that there is a lot of value to that, especially since Vince feels like he could be a pretty easy friend to someone like Charles or Oliver.

There is no premiere date at the moment for the fifth season; yet, it is our hope that it is going to be returning around August.

