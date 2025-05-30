Only Murders in the Building season 5 spoilers: Is Theo back?

We learned recently that Nathan Lane will be returning to Only Murders in the Building in the role of Teddy Dimas. Is his on-screen son Theo back, as well? Let’s just go ahead and say that there is some great evidence that this is 100% the case.

In a new post on Instagram, star / executive producer Selena Gomez released a slideshow of various pictures from production, one that includes a shot of her alongside James Caverly. Unless this is an old image being shared now for some unknown reason, it is fair to say that Theo is back.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for even more ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING discussion!

Also, we tend to think that the producers of the Hulu series are well-aware of the fact that fans want to see more of this character, and we would argue that he has more chemistry with Mabel than almost any other person we’ve seen on the show so far. Does he have a great deal of darkness in his past? Absolutely, but you could argue something quite similar for the vast majority of the people who are a part of the show. Darkness is just a part of the natural MO here and we do not really see that changing at any point in the near future.

Now, let’s just hope that we are going to be seeing the next season of Only Murders in the Building at some point soon — our personal hope remains late in the summer, especially since there are a good many episodes already in the can at this point. There are also a number of great cast members confirmed for this chapter, whether it be Christoph Waltz, Renee Zellweger, or others from the past.

Related – Be sure to get some more discussion now on Only Murders in the Building, including the return of Meryl Streep

What do you want to see from Theo knowing that he is back on Only Murders in the Building season 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back here for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







