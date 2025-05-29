Only Murders in the Building season 5: Meryl Streep returning

For anyone out there who has been hoping to see more of Meryl Streep on Only Murders in the Building, let’s just say her return is now official!

In a new post on Instagram, the official account for the Hulu series made it clear that you are going to see more of Loretta back! We also love the way in which this was revealed, as there was a joking back-and-forth between Streep and Selena Gomez. This marks the third straight season in which the character has been a part of the show, and it makes sense now given that she and Oliver are now married.

So is there a chance that we’re going to be seeing more of Meryl throughout the season? Honestly, we have to set some expectations pretty low. It seemed as though Loretta was going to be leaving the country at the end of last season, but at the same time, we imagine a reunion will happen at some point. Given the sheer amount of cast members who are on board this season, it is our feeling that she may just be in a small handful of episodes.

Nonetheless, we are eager to see as much of Meryl with Martin Short as possible, largely because they have great chemistry and beyond just that, we also do tend to think that she could be helpful with some cases. She may not be much of a sleuth but at the same time, she does bring with her a pretty unique perspective as a performer who understands different roles.

Fingers crossed now that Only Murders in the Building season 5 is going to be premiering this summer.

What do you want to see moving into Only Murders in the Building season 5, especially for Meryl Streep?

