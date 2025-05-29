Only Murders in the Building season 5: Nathan Lane returning

If you want yet another reason to be excited to see Only Murders in the Building season 5 over on Hulu, we think we have it — Nathan Lane will be coming back!

In a recent interview with Deadline, the actor indicated that among many of his upcoming projects is a return as Teddy Dimas for the first time in a while. Without even saying more of the overall story, isn’t this nonetheless exciting? He is one of the central foils for the main characters of the comedy, especially when it comes to Oliver Putnam. He’s also Theo’s father, and that character is almost always fantastic when he gets scenes with Mabel.

As we do look towards how Teddy could be implemented in the story moving forward, it could come down to one of the season’s central themes: The larger history of New York City. Remember that there is a real focus this time around all about some of the people and places that make the city what it is, and that is tied in some way to the death of Lester and/or possibly the disappearance of Nicky, which was first brought up briefly at the end of last season. teddy likely had both an important history with Lester and then also an understanding of a lot of the city’s key movers and shares. Basically, he is 100% the sort of person you want back for a season like this.

Now, the one question that does remain here is whether or not we are going to see Theo — fingers crossed, even if it is for just a one-episode appearance.

What do you most want to see moving into Only Murders in the Building season 5 for Nathan Lane?

How much are you hoping to see him? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back to get all sorts of other updates.

