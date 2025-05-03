Only Murders in the Building season 5 premiere date: May update

With us now into the month of May, there is no question that we are inching ever closer to Only Murders in the Building season 5 arriving. Are we just about there?

Well, this is where we can start off saying that there is a reasonably good chance that the series will get a premiere-date announcement sooner rather than later, and for good reason. Just remember that this is typically a series that launches in mid-to-late summer, so why expect something different now? Filming has been ongoing for a little while in New York and luckily, this is one of those shows that does not require some insane amount of post-production to get on the air. The post-production time is limited and by virtue of that, we will be able to dive into good stuff sooner rather than later!

Even if we do not get an exact premiere-date announcement this month, there is something else that we are left to consider: A premiere month reveal. That is better than nothing, right?

Now if we are looking further at what the story is going to be moving forward, remember that it will all begin with the shocking murder of Lester from the end of last season. Who would want to kill the beloved doorman at the Arconia? There may very well be more to him than we know, and that is certainly what we hope given that this guy has lived in the city for a long time and likely does have his fair share of secrets. We know that he worked at the building for a long time but at one point, he actually had acting aspirations of his own.

