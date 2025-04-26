Only Murders in the Building season 5: Selena Gomez BTS teases

As many of you are most likely aware at this point, Only Murders in the Building season 5 is actively in production. With that in mind, why not share more teases behind the scenes?

Well, without further ado, our recommendation here is that you head over to the official Instagram right now for Selena Gomez. In this, you can see a handful of fun new looks at what is happening on the show’s set, whether it be some costumes, guest stars, or even Steve Martin playing the banjo.

Now that we’ve said all of that, of course there are no major spoilers that we can share about the story for the time bein. The focus of the upcoming batch of episodes still seems to be the death of the iconic doorman Lester, who was a part of the Hulu series from the very beginning. Who did this is a great mystery, one that could go back decades. Lester represents a part of New York’s history that is a little old-school. This is someone who has gone through a lot, and did not have the success that Charles did in his career at a certain point.

Of course, this mystery is going to bring about a lot of new characters, and there is still a larger question we are left to wonder. Take, for example, whether or not there really is a Moriarty out there! This is something that has been teased throughout the first four seasons, with the biggest moment with that coming in the Melissa McCarthy episode last season. We do think that we’re going to get answers here eventually … but it remains to be seen if it is tied to Lester’s death at all.

