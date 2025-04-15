Only Murders In The Building season 5: Beanie Feldstein joins

As we inch ever closer to the Only Murders In The Building season 5 premiere at Hulu, we have more news to share now!

Oh, and once again, of course this is coming from the world of casting.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for even more ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING discussion!

According to a new report coming in right now from Deadline, Beanie Feldstein of Booksmart fame is going to be appearing in some sort of role in the upcoming season. Given the show’s casting history, this should not be too big a surprise — she is known well-known as a New York talent, and has also spent some time on Broadway.

As for who exactly we are going to see Feldstein play on the Hulu series, that is where the mystery lies. While the streaming service and/or the producers are always fine to share casting intel, at the same time they never reveal the roles — at least not this early. So often, we do tend tend to see more information trickle in once we get closer to the premiere, especially once we get to the point that some trailers start to come out.

So what is the story for the season?

Well, for those who are not currently aware, this has a lot to do with the murder of Lester, the doorman at the Arconia who was found in the fountain in season 4. A lot of the storyline this time is going to be all about the history of New York City, and we tend to think that all of this may be tied further to the disappearance of Nicky, which the trio learned about thanks to Sofia. There are a ton of celebrities coming up,, but of course humor at the same time.

Related – Be sure to get more news on Only Murders In The Building now, including our current premiere date hopes

What are you most eager to see on Only Murders In The Building season 5 at this point?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







